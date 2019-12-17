12/13/19– Robert Christopher Russell

Robert Christopher Russell of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday,
December 13, 2019 at his residence, at the age of 83. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Russell was a native of Gravel Switch, Ky. He enjoyed reading,
fishing, boating, camping and visiting state parks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Christopher
Russell; brother, William Russell and sister, Minerva Russell.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Russell of Tullahoma; son, Jeffery
Russell; daughter, Jennifer Russell of Bloomington, IL and eight
grandchildren.
