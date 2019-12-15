12/12/19 — John (JT) Thomas Carter

John (J T) Thomas Carter, of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday,
December 12, 2019 at the Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 88. No
services are scheduled.
J T, a native of Franklin, KY, was the son of the late Edward and Pearl
Miller Carter. He was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He loved
music and could play almost any instrument. He especially loved country
music and playing his guitar. He also enjoyed singing and writing songs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47
years, Antina F. Carter and sister, Marie Wiser.
He is survived by sons, Scott Carter (Lora) of Irvington, KY and George
Bourque of Youngstown, FL; daughters, Holly Sweeney (Mike) of Loudon, NH,
Lori Ann Hanncock of Tampa, FL, Cami Mastors (Bob) of Indian Shores Beach,
FL, Stephanie Nizer (Ray) of Tampa, FL and Karen Pingeton (Jamy) of Tampa,
FL; sisters, Alita Simmons of Hillsboro and Janice Allen of Plant City, FL;
seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
