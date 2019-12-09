12/11/19 — Kenneth Allen Brazier Jr.

Kenneth Allen Brazier Jr., of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 46. Memorial Services are scheduled for 4:30 PM, Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services.
Kenneth was born in Tullahoma, the son of Kenneth Brazier Sr. and the late Janet Russell Brazier. In addition to his mother, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Brazier.
In addition to his father, Mr. Brazier is survived by two sons, Robby Miller (Kayla), and Tyler Griser (Chelsey); one daughter, Britny Brazier; one brother, Gerald Brazier; two sisters, Lesley Brazier (Lisa Dodd) and Jennifer Brown; three grandchildren, Braxton, Aubrey, and Grayson Griser; and two nephews, Jason and Christian Brazier.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.