12/10/19 — Kent E. Owen

Kent E. Owen, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, December 5, 2019
at his residence at the age of 55. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00
AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on
Monday, December 9, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 6 – 8 PM.
Kent was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, the son of the late Marilyn JoAnn
Back Owen and Lowell Terry Owen of Arizona. Kent was raised in Kentucky,
Alabama and Arizona. He loved the Lord and was a member of the Church of
God of Prophecy of Tullahoma. He enjoyed volunteering and counseling at the
Shepherd’s House in Tullahoma. He was an avid University of Alabama
Football fan and enjoyed music. He also was a “History Buff”.
In addition to his father, he is survived by wife, Tina Holman Owen of
Tullahoma; son, Michael Owen (Molly) of New York; step-son, Christopher
Holman (Tabitha) of Tullahoma; step-daughter, Angelia Watson (Bobby) of
Tullahoma; brother, Terry Owen of Arizona; grandchildren, Jessica and
Brennon Watson, KeYante’ Holman, Cassandra and Madison Walton, Haley and
Brianna Watson, Alyzabeth Holman, Alissen Daniels and Xavier Holland and
great grandchildren, Jaxon, Jaycob and McKenzie Seals.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to the Shepherd’s House, P O Box 2611, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
