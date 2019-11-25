12/1/19 — Carol Ruth Hart

Carol Ruth Hart, age 67 of Manchester, Tennessee went to be with the Lord
on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Coffee County on August 12,
1952 to the late Jewel Hazelwood Felts and Delmar Felts. She worked for
the Carrier Corporation for many years. She held many other jobs most of
which included nurturing and caring for others. Carol loved the Lord and
was a spiritual soul. Carol loved to cook and for family gatherings she
always made her famous pies. She also enjoyed camping and spending time
with her family.
Carol is preceded in death by her nephew Jason Felts. She is survived by
her loving sons Joshua Hart and wife Amanda of Manchester, TN, Jacob Hart
and wife April of Manchester, TN, two granddaughters Gracie and Kylie , and
one grandson, Jaxon. Five sisters, Linda and husband Phil of McMinnville,
TN, Nancy of Manchester, TN Pat and husband Ronnie of Tullahoma, TN,
Beverly and husband Roy of Manchester, TN, Jennifer and husband Mike of
Manchester, TN two brothers Richard and wife Sarah of Manchester, TN, Jerry
and wife Marylynn of Manchester, TN, several nieces and nephews also
survive.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. The
family will receive friends from 1 PM – 2 PM. In lieu of flowers the family
requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
