12/09/19 — Doris Ann McCormick

Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Ann McCormick, age 79, of Hillsboro, TN, will
be conducted at 1:00PM on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. McCormick passed away on December 5, 2019 at her residence.
Doris was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late J.T and Polly Wiser. She has been a bus driver for Coffee County Schools for over 30 years. Doris was a member of Rutledge Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards and dominos with family, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, reading, gardening, riding her bike, and most importantly spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Boyd McCormick. She is survived by one son, Randy McCormick and wife Kathy; one daughter, Cindy Nadeau and husband Mark; five grandchildren, Amie Keele and husband Donald, Todd McCormick and wife Chancy, Katie McCormick, Lauren Campbell and husband Josh, and Nicholas Nadeau and wife Jessica; eight great grandchildren, Kolby McCormick, Daldon Keele, Dixon Keele, Case McCormick, Tavin McCormick, Dasaney Bartley, Xavier Bartley, and Anders Campbell.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McCormick family.