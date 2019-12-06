12/08/19 — Woodrow Cecil Foster

Mr. Woodrow Cecil Foster, 84 of Hillsboro, TN passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Foster was a retired truck driver for the Coffee County Highway Department. He was born in Coffee County to Woodrow and Lorene Vickers Foster who preceded him in death along with his wife JoAnn Gibson Foster; son Cecil Thomas “Tommy” Foster; brothers Steven Wayne Foster and Johnny Elgin Foster, and sister Barbara Jean Foster.
He is survived by a daughter Barbara McGrew of Hendersonville, TN; brothers Robert Foster (Mickey) of Manchester and Doyle Foster of Pelham, sister Sylvia Armer (Ryan) of Hillsboro, and devoted companion Elaine Kellam; grandchildren April Elrod (Shawn) and Jamie Rounsville of Manchester and 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday at Central Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery.