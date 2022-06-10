Donald R. McDaniel

Donald R. McDaniel, of Shelbyville, passed this life on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, at the age of 72. No services are scheduled. 

Mr. McDaniel, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late David Edward McDaniel and Christine Carpenter McDaniel. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing the drums. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, being with friends and he never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and James McDaniel and sister, Donna McKinnon.

He is survived by his wife, Tina McDaniel of Shelbyville; sons, David McDaniel (Becca) of Tullahoma, Derrick McDaniel (Cassandra) of Shelbyville and Justin Driver of Shelbyville; daughters, Christy Gordon (Billy) of Shelbyville, Mary Lee of Shelbyville, Kendra Lee of Wartrace and Kimberly Leverette (Kevin); sister, Charlotte Carson (Larry) of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.