Donald R. McDaniel, of Shelbyville, passed this life on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, at the age of 72. No services are scheduled.
Mr. McDaniel, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late David Edward McDaniel and Christine Carpenter McDaniel. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing the drums. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, being with friends and he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and James McDaniel and sister, Donna McKinnon.
He is survived by his wife, Tina McDaniel of Shelbyville; sons, David McDaniel (Becca) of Tullahoma, Derrick McDaniel (Cassandra) of Shelbyville and Justin Driver of Shelbyville; daughters, Christy Gordon (Billy) of Shelbyville, Mary Lee of Shelbyville, Kendra Lee of Wartrace and Kimberly Leverette (Kevin); sister, Charlotte Carson (Larry) of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.