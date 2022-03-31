Buddy Wayne Evans age 32, of Manchester, passed from this life on March 27,
2022. He was born on May 24, 1989 to Glen Evans and Melissa Alford Hice. He
was a 2007 graduate of Manchester Central High and had received a
certification in welding from Tennessee Technology College. He will be
remembered by the love he had for hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
Buddy was sweet, loving, caring and so kind. He was free hearted, giving and
his children were his world. He is preceded in death by paternal
grandfather, James “Buddy” Evans; niece, Britannie Phipps and maternal
grandfather, Jeffery Prosser. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his
memories his children, Bristol, Kalix and Anthony Evans; mother, Melissa
Alford Hice; father, Glen Evans; sister, Brittany (Jacob Duke) Evans;
brother, James (Rachel) Marler; paternal grandmother, Virginia Evans;
maternal grandmother, Judy Prosser; maternal grandparents, Gary and Virtie
Alford; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and
extended family. Rest in peace baby boy, your family loves you dearly. A
graveside service will be held at Bethany Cemetery, in Normandy, on Saturday
April 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at
www.watsonnorth.com
Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.