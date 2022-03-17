Wanda W. Holt, age 92, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living, Manchester, Tennessee. She was a member of Manchester First Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending church and her Sunday School class. Mrs. Holt was born February 19, 1930, in Cocke County, Tennessee, the eldest of six children to her late parents Scott Boyer Wood and Lucy Turner Wood. A hard worker all her life, she worked in the corn and tobacco fields with her father and younger brother. As a young girl she picked and sold blackberries with her siblings to help pay for their school clothes. This work ethic continued throughout her life.
After her marriage in 1953, her husband’s employment took them all over the eastern United States. She lived as far north as Rome, New York; as far south as Homestead, Florida; and as far west as Grand Prairie, Texas with many stops in between. She made and kept in touch with many friends throughout the years. They finally settled in Manchester in 1965. Later she worked and retired from the State of Tennessee Employment Security, Claims Division.
In her free time, she enjoyed being with family, especially her grandson, cooking, baking, sewing, and being outdoors. She quilted for several years with a group of friends from First Baptist Church. She was an early riser, and if asked why, she would reply “it was to read and study my Bible.” After her health failed, she enjoyed visiting with family and watching westerns on TV, namely “Gunsmoke” and “The Lone Ranger.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, P.T. Holt; a brother, L. S. Wood; and a sister, Colleen Ball. Mrs. Holt is survived by her daughter, Karen (Phil) Medley; son, Jeff (Renee) Holt; grandson, Dylan
Holt; three sisters, Shirley Shelton, Peggy Kilgore, and Barbara (Don) Welch; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, Tennessee. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at Central Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Jake Dorak officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Autumn Oaks and Adoration Hospice for their loving care provided to Mrs. Holt.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com