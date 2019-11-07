11/9/19 — Joe J. Johnson

Joe J. Johnson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 6,
2019 at the age of 91. Visitation with the family is scheduled for
Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 AM – 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. Graveside services are scheduled at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 9,
2019 at Tri Cities Memorial Gardens, 2601 Florence Blvd, Florence, AL
35630.
Mr. Johnson, a native of Farmington, WV, was the son of the late Michael
Paul and Veronica Fezsakas Johnson. He was a U S Army veteran and worked
for many years as a Consulting Engineer in the Aerospace industry. He
enjoyed traveling, reading and taking photos. He and his family owned a
photography studio in Northridge, California for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph
Johnson and a brother, Frank Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcie Beavers Johnson of Tullahoma;
son, Michael Johnson (Carrie) of Oregon; daughters, Angela Johnson of
Tullahoma and Deanna Wright of Arizona; six grandchildren and several great
grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
