11/9/19 — Dayne Rolman Short

Short, Dayne Rolman, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare in Shelbyville at the age of 20. Dayne was born in Winchester to the late Georgia Rolman Short and Wayne Short who survives and worked in General Labor at Marine Masters. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Stephanie Short; grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Rolman, James Short, and Glenis Payne; uncle, Johnny Short; and aunt, Sylvia Maxwell. Dayne is survived by his father, Wayne Short; his grandmother, Opal Payne; one brother, Chad Short; aunts, Annie Sue McKenzie (Junior), Wilma Clark, and Betty Jo Lewis; his loving niece, Sophia; and several cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery in Moore County. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.