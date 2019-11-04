11/9/19 — Billie Carol Womack

A celebration of life for Mrs. Billie Carol Womack, age 72, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Mrs. Womack passed from this life at her residence on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Carol was born in Dayton, Tennessee to Robert and Billie Kelly. She was a bus driver for Coffee County Schools for 24 years. Carol loved to travel and go on cruises with her family. She was also an avid animal lover and enjoyed going hot air ballooning. Carol was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.
Carol is preceded in death by her father, Robert Kelly; her loving husband, Terry Womack; one niece, Shanon Hall. She is survived by her mother, Billie Kelly; one son, Adam Womack (Amy); one daughter, Amy Bruce (James); one brother, Michael Kelly (Cindy); one sister, Patricia Hall (Bill); seven grandchildren, Addison, Avery, Aidan, Ashton, Ben, Blake, and Brian (Maegan); brother-in-law, Kenneth Womack (Mary); nephews, Dylan and Colby Hall; niece, Jess Compertore (Keith); best friends of 44 years, Martha and John Parker.
