11/8/19 — Denny Ray Finney

Denny Ray Finney of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, November 3, 2019
at Tennova Hospital – Harton at the age of 57. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6 – 8 PM.
Mr. Finney, a native of Winchester, was the son of the late Herman and
Lahoma Blackburn Finney. He was a member of Shady Grove Nazarene Church and
enjoyed fishing and watching football. His favorite times were spent with
his son, John. He loved helping people.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tonya
Finney.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Hamaker Finney of Tullahoma;
John Finney, Brandy Cooper and Amber Finney, all of Tullahoma; brother,
Herman Lee Finney; grandchildren, Dakota, Dylan and Hunter and great
grandchildren, Oliver and Axel.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS