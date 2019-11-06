11/7/19 — Robert “Bobby” Michael Roberts

Robert “Bobby” Michael Roberts of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday,
November 1, 2019 at the age of 67. Funeral Services are scheduled for
November 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends
beginning at 11 AM.
Mr. Roberts, a native of Newport, TN, was the son of the late Garliss and
Betty Fine Roberts. He was a U S Army veteran and enjoyed cars and
motorcycles. He loved the outdoors and going to the lake or the ocean. He
was a hairdresser and worked at Hair Fantasy for many years. He loved
watching football and he was an avid Tennessee Vols Fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve
Roberts.
He is survived by his children, Steven and Nick Roberts, both of Tullahoma
and Britta Roberts of Oakland, CA; sister, Maria Bass of Knoxville and two
grandchildren, Zoie and Jozie Roberts.
