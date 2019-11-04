11/6/19 — Emma Jean Underwood

Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Jean Underwood, age 86, of Beechgrove, TN will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Chip Sekulich officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until the time of the service at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Underwood passed from this life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, FL.
Emma was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Cecil and Rose Mason. She was a member of Gossburg Community Church in Beechgove, TN and attended The Bridge Church in Pembroke, GA. She retired from Arnold Engineering Development Complex as a Public Affairs Assistant. Emma and her husband Glen were owners of the Underwood General Store in Beechgrove for more than 30 years. Emma was very active in her church serving as the secretary. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and listening to music. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a wonderful friend to many. She loved the Lord!
In addition to her parents, Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Underwood; two brothers, J.D Mason and Billy Ray Mason; one sister, Ruby Dell Richards; and one grandson, Chris Glass. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Underwood Cayton Todd (Marty) and Debbie Underwood Toop (Bob); two sisters, Nancy Hill and Johnnie Mae Lowe; three grandchildren, Tommy Glass (Elaine), Davy Glass (Jenn), Gunnar Cayton; three step grandchildren, Brandi Womack (Terrance), Matthew Todd (Catherine), and Stephen Todd; and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gossburg Community Church.
