11/4/19 — Paul “Dickie” Richard Harris

Paul “Dickie” Richard Harris, passed this life on Thursday, October 31,
2019 in Manchester at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Blanton Cemetery in Manchester. The family will
receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
Mr. Harris, a native of Coffee County, was the son of the late Ervin and
Opal Thornberry Harris. He “Never Met a Stranger” and loved talking to
people. He was a collector of “Old Things” and was always looking for old
farm tools and furniture. He enjoyed gardening and “grew the best tomatoes
around”. He also enjoyed raising chickens. He played guitar and enjoyed
training and riding horses..
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Shawn Wade
Harris; brothers, Jimmy and Edward Harris and sister, Judy Wagner.
He is survived by sons, Rick Harris, Michael Harris (Mona) and Wesley
Harris (Christy), all of Manchester; daughter, Alicia Ann Harris of Paron,
AR; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Boyles of Estill Springs and Elaine Warren of
Tullahoma; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
