11/30/19 — Thomas “Ray” Thompson

Funeral services for Thomas “Ray” Thompson, age 71, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Thompson passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Ray was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Mobie Ashley of Lynchburg, TN and Marie Thompson Davis of Manchester, TN. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy of Manchester and retired from the City of Manchester, where he was a hard worker and provider for his family. Ray enjoyed spending time with his wife in the flower gardens and being outside with his grandbabies. He also enjoyed fishing with his two best friends, Emmitt Monroe and Charles Means.
In addition to his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Essie Mae Thompson of Manchester; sisters, Patricia Ann, Sandra Kaye Pennington, and Brenda Diane Poff, all of Manchester; brothers, John W. Baltimore of Manchester, Darrel Ashely of Woodbury, TN; and son, Sammy Thompson of Manchester. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lela (Dale) Thompson; sister, Billie (Chuck) Palmatier; aunt, Betty Todd of Manchester; daughters, Ruby (Reuben) Todd, of Manchester and Vickie (Joe) Elledge, of Hubbard Cove, TN; son, Johnny (Christy) Walker of Estill Springs, TN; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Darelene Thompson; sister, Beverly Ashley of Lynchburg, TN; brother, John Ashley of Washington; sisters-in-law, Thelma (Charles) Means, Lou (Ray) Cooper, Lorene Thompson, Effie Monroe, and Lisa Baltimore of Manchester, and Leona Burton of Ohio; nine grandchildren, Tony, Brandi, Tosha, Aleshia, Kayla, Chris, Whitney, Dillion, and Steven; 23 great grandchildren; a host of family, friends and church family; and his beloved dog, Midnight.
