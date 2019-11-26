11/30/19 — Max E. Trail

Max E. Trail , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019
at the age of 57. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday,
November 30, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday,
November 29, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM.
A native of Woodbury, he was the son of the late Morris and Lloyd Evadene
Tucker Trail. He worked for the Franklin County Board of Education and
enjoyed hunting, fishing and building model cars. He also loved being with
his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leigh
Trail.
Mr. Trail is survived by his sons, Max Trail Jr (Rhonda) of Estill Springs
and Adam Trail (Amy) of Richlands, NC; sisters, Teena, Darlene, Theresia,
Pam and Tracy and grandchildren, Jacob and Kaitlyn.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.