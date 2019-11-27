11/30/19 — Howard Everett Rix

Howard Everett Rix, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November
27, 2019 at Tennova Harton at the age of 75. Memorial Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Wesley Heights United
Methodist Church, 2101 E. Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388. The family
will receive friends beginning at 12 PM.
A native of New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Harlan E. and Mary
Haynes Rix. He was retired from the U S Air Force and enjoyed woodworking,
traveling, camping and watching the old Western TV show. He was a member
of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard,
Robert and Phillip Rix.
Mr. Rix is survived by wife, Janice Fallert Rix of Tullahoma; daughters,
Jennifer Damron (Dewayne) of Lynchburg and Cindy Drake (Dewayne) of
Manchester; brother, Johnny Rix Blackburn of Washington; sister, Jackie
Haufe of Arizona; grandchildren, Cory Damron (Chelsee) of Lynchburg, Tyler
Drake (fiance’ Annie) of Manchester, Morgan Polly (Dale) of Flintville and
Reagan Damron (Derek) Of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Chase and Carly Damron
and one grandchild on the way, Rhett.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Wesley Heights United Methodist Church, 2101 E. Lincoln Street, Tullahoma,
TN 37388.
