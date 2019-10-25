11/3/19 — Kathy Faye Nordgren

Funeral services for Mrs. Kathy Faye Nordgren, age 68, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Samons officiating. Burial will follow in the Vanattia Family Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00 PM at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mrs. Nordgren passed from this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN surrounded by her family.
Kathy was born on August 29, 1951 to the late Arlis and Catherine Vanattia. She was a member of Living Word Fellowship Church in Wartrace, TN. Kathy was also the Vice President of Noah Community FCE. She worked for Coffee County School systems for several years as a Teachers Aid and loved to help in the after-school programs. Kathy was a Cub Scout leader for several years. She enjoyed collecting rocks and light houses, knitting, embroidery, and mostly importantly spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Nordgren. She is survived by one son, Steven R. McDaniel; one step son, Heath Nordgren; four brothers, Michael Vanattia (Marcia), David Vanattia (Beth), Morris Vanattia (Carol), and Kent Vanattia (Tess); one grandson, Gabriel Nordgren; one daughter in law, Lauri Shelton (Chad); Two aunts, Bell Pearson and Faye Brown; and several other relatives and friends.
