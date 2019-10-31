11/3/19 — Betty Ann DeWolfe

Betty Ann DeWolfe passed this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at
Woodbury Nursing and Rehab at the age of 83. Graveside Services are
scheduled for Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 PM at Manchester Cemetery.
Mrs. DeWolfe was the daughter of the late Steven and Opal Davis Rowland.
Betty worked as a sewer at PCA for many years. She was an artist and
enjoyed painting and drawing. She also enjoyed making quilts. She enjoyed
watching horror movies and her favorite TV show was “The Walking Dead”. Her
favorite times were spent with her youngest grandson, Kael and her poodle,
Ginger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard
and William Rowland and sister, Dorothy Coblentz.
She is survived by sons, Steven Jones of Shelbyville and John Jones of
McMinnville; daughters, Rita Dunn (Jeff) of Manchester, Elizabeth Ferrell
(Brad) of Mulberry and Sandy McCall of Manchester; six grandchildren and
six great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS