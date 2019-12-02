11/29/19 — Ruth Porter Binkley

Ruth Porter Binkley, aged 93, went to be with her Lord peacefully on
November 29, 2019 at Bailey Manor, Manchester Tennessee. Ruth was born
February 5, 1926 in Difficult, Tennessee, the daughter of Estelle and Herod
Porter. Ruth was raised by her mother and four loving brothers Kenneth,
James, Charles, and Harry Porter who preceded her.
Ruth was a woman of deep Christian faith, and a faithful and loving mother
and grandmother to her five grandchildren and a great grandson. She
embodied all aspects of Proverbs 31. Ruth also loved to travel, including
trips to the Holy Land, Egypt, Greece, France and beaches in the US on both
coasts. She raised and cared for many kinds of Hybrid Tea roses – some of
which have survived for more than sixty years.
In 1948 Ruth married Freeman Doyle Binkley and they moved to Tullahoma,
Tennessee in 1951 where they built a home on Lake Tullahoma. Both Ruth and
Freeman worked in the early space program for Arnold Engineering
Development Center and then the new University of Tennessee Space
Institute. After her husband’s death, Ruth continued to work at UTSI until
her retirement in 1990. She was the first switchboard operator for the UTSI
building and retired as administrative assistant to the Dean. Ruth was a
member of Trinity Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church in
Tullahoma.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Roxane Garrett (Robb) of Estill Springs,
Tennessee, Mark Binkley (Linda) of Cary North Carolina, five grandchildren
Jocelynne Nylec (Tommy), Sarah Fedler (Steve), Jessica Binkley (Sarah),
Joshua Binkley, Kyle Binkley, and one great grandson Freeman Nylec.
Ruth has fought the good fight and has finished her race. (2 Timothy 4:7).
In lieu of a funeral service there will be a celebration of her wonderful
life in the spring of next year.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her later
years and who were special friends and visitors. In particular, the nurses
and angelic staff of Tullahoma Life Care Center, Manchester Bailey Manor,
and Avalon Hospice. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to an
organization of choice.
Arrangements were provided by Daves Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma
Tennessee. Online condolences can be left on Ruth Binkley’s Memorial
Tribute at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.