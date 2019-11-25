11/27/19 — Reita Clara Davidson

Reita Clara Davidson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, November 22,
2019 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 88. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends beginning at 12 PM.
Mrs. Davidson, a native of Dunlap, TN, was the daughter of the late Willis
Hoosier. She was a member of Homeland Baptist Church and enjoyed
crocheting, reading, doing word search puzzles and going to church.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Kolmer Davidson; sons, Paul and Larry Davidson; daughter, Karen Davidson
Komnick and sister, Shirley Ray.
She is survived by son, Van Davidson (Lynn) of Tullahoma; Garry Davidson
(Patty) of Estill Springs and Kenny Davidson (Debbie) of Tullahoma; many
grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the
Homeland Baptist Church, 307 W. Grundy St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the
Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN. 37388.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
