Kenneth Jerome Richey of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center at the age of 87. Mr. Richey was born in Henagar, AL to the late John Luther and Thelma Harrison Richey. During his life Mr. Richey worked as an Iron Worker for AEDC. He was a longtime member of Marble Plains Baptist Church, Iron Workers Union- Local 704, and was a 32nd degree Mason. Mr. Richey also loved farming, and most importantly, spending time with his family, whom he cherished. They will remember him best sitting on his front porch, drinking a cup of coffee with his dogs- “the girls” Annie and Ruby. In addition to his parents, Mr. Richey is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mae Evelyn Richey; one daughter, Sandra Gail Cobb; one brother, Hugh Richey; and three sisters, Vivian Smith, Kate Braden, and Audrey Gunter. He is survived by one daughter, Holly Baltimore and her husband Levoid of Tullahoma; one brother, Bobby Richey and his wife Joyce of Winchester; one sister, Berch McCurdey of Ft. Payne, AL; two granddaughters, Kelley Eaves and her husband Chris of Tullahoma, and Amanda King and her husband Robbie of Winchester; four great-grandchildren, Megan and Weston Eaves, and Cameron and Kaden King; and one great-great-grandson, Matix King. Visitation for Mr. Richey will be held on Tuesday, November 26th from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, November 27th (what would have been he and Evelyn’s 67th wedding anniversary) at 2:30pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Pennington Cemetery in Franklin County. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Mr. Richey’s memory be made to the American Heart Association- Greater Southeast Affiliate- PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
11/27/19 — Kenneth Jerome Richey
