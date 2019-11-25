11/27/19 — Edward Phillip “Abe” Davis

Davis, Edward Phillip “Abe”, of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at his home at the age of 82. Mr. Davis was born in Pocahontas, Tennessee to the late John and Lena Crosslin Davis and worked during his life as a route salesman with Sunbeam Bread. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Davis; one son, Phil Davis; and several brothers and sisters. Mr. Davis is survived by two sons, Barry Davis and Brad Davis; one daughter, Amy McKinney and her husband David; two brothers, Dorris Davis and his wife Velma and Vernon Davis and his wife Fredia; one sister, Treva Summers; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith and her husband Michael, Jimi Bryce, Tammy Daniels and Elizabeth Davis; and great-grandchildren, Lizzie, Leon, Wesley, Landon, Karson, Kallie, Taygen, and Rylan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
