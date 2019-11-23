11/26/19 — Linda Gail Keever

Mrs. Linda Gail Keever, 69, passed away Friday
November 22, 2019 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born
in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on December 3, 1949. She was preceded in death by
her father, Ray Keever; birth mother, Mildred Ada Neal Keever; and the
mother who raised her, Barbara Jean Neal Keever.
She was a retired teacher of 42 years having taught in Coffee, Grundy and
Knox County.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey and her husband Brad Weibert of
Monteagle, Tennessee; brothers, Ken (Sandy) Keever, Clinton, TN, Alan
(Carla) Keever, Merle (Michelle) Keever, Oak Ridge, TN and Christopher
Keever, Oak Ridge, TN; special friend, Christine Fisher; nieces, Mallory
Avello, Alexis Keever, Kasey Keever and Rachel Keever; nephews, Chase
Keever, Matthew Keever and Bogey Keever. Extended family members include
the Hershman and Weibert Families.
Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Monday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Visitation Tuesday: 5:00 pm EST – 7:00 pm EST at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral
Home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with a graveside service 11:00 am EST
Wednesday at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park conducted by Martin Oak Ridge
Funeral Home, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Coffee
County Children’s Advocacy Center, 104 North Spring Street, Manchester,
Tennessee 37355.