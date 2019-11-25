11/26/19 — Haskel “Dugan” Merlin Harper

Funeral Services for Mr. Haskel “Dugan” Merlin Harper, age 90, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Harper passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Manchester Health Care.
Dugan was born in Fulton, Mississippi on July 4, 1929, to the late Johnny and Modean Harper. He was a U.S Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War, World War II, and the Cold War. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Tullahoma, The Coffee County Coon Hunters Association, and Spotted Saddle Horse Association. He worked as a Farmer and Heavy Equipment Operator.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Gail; one stepson, Tim Buckner (Joanna); one brother, Robert Harper. He is survived by two sons, Johnny Harper (Vickie) and Clint Harper (Kim); four daughters, Sandra South (Ervin), Rhonda Harper, Victoria David (Jeremy), and Lisa Crim (Ronnie); one step son, Steve Walden; two brothers, Johnny Harper and Ben Harper (Agnes); one sister, Wanda Fowler; 17 grandchildren, Timothy South, Michael South, John Harper, Nicole Austin, Kris Frye, Brooke Powers, Daneile Jeffery, Marilyn Baker, Cliff Baker, Lindsey Crim, Amanda Harper, Audrae Harper, Derek Harper, Jason Buckner, Charles Buckner, Elizabeth Sheehan, and Courtney Walden; 30 great grandchildren; and seven great – great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Patriot Riders of Manchester. 130 Shelton Road Manchester, TN 37355