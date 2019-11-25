11/26/19 — Anthony Wayne Tucker

Anthony Wayne Tucker, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, November
17, 2019 at the age of 52. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM,
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends
beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Jerry Tucker and
Clydia Moore LeBel. He enjoyed fishing, martial arts, and scuba diving. He
was a “jack of all trades”.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Alyssa
Tori Tucker.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his mother Clydia LeBel; son, Andrew Casey Tucker
and his wife, Morgan; fiancé, Minnie Cox and her children, Katrice
Pabelico, Jotham Cox and Annara Cox; brother, Daryl Tucker and his wife,
Pam and sister, Lisa Lones and her husband, Dickie.
