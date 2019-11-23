Barnes, Dennis Wayne, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at his home at the age of 65. Mr. Barnes was born in Fall Branch, Tennessee to the late Rev. E.W. and Dorothy Irlene Snapp Barnes. During his life, he worked as an electrical engineer at AEDC and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife, Debbie Schoenrock Barnes; two daughters, Emily Barnes and Sarah Barnes Mock and her husband Nathan; and one brother, Roger Barnes and his wife Pat. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church from 2:00-4:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4:00pm with Rev. Alex Hoffner officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church with an emphasis on music programs, 705 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
11/24/19 — Dennis Wayne Barnes
