11/23/19 — Frank Arlan Anderson

Funeral services for Mr. Frank Arlan Anderson, age 76 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Brother Danny Anderson and Brother Lynn Anderson
officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends
on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Mr. Anderson passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Anderson was born in Manchester, TN on January 23, 1943. He was a United
States Army Veteran. Arlan retired after working for over 40 years from Metro
Public Schools as an Inventory Supervisor for the Board of Education. He then
worked for Avis Budget Rental Cars. He was a loving husband and father. Arlan
enjoyed fishing and playing games.
Preceded in death by his father, Andy Franklin Anderson. Survived by his loving
wife of 52 years, Faye Anderson; mother, Mozell Anderson; son, Jeffrey Anderson
(Nikki); brother, Cecil Anderson (Judy), sisters, Barbara Arnold (Leon), Elaine
Goines (Herbert), Gail Waterson (Terrell); grandson, Dakota Anderson; niece who
was like a daughter, Tossa Román ; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a
host of friends.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Nikki Hall and her
family, as well as, Hospice Compassus for the love and care given.
