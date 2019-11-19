Carter, Rex Sidney, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at his home at the age of 80. Mr. Carter was born to the late Sidney and Oma Mae Towry Carter. During his life, he worked as a self-employed carpenter and was a member of West End Baptist Church where he had been a deacon for 36 years. Mr. Carter also loved gardening and working with his flowers, and also camping with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Max Carter; and one sister, Mary Ella Ghea. Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Carter; three daughters, Sheila Burns (Joe), Selina Todd (Randall), and Delayne Holt (Tim Perry); one sister, Nelda Underwood; two brothers, Eddie Carter (Brenda), and Gerron Carter (Ruthie); grandchildren, Joey Burns (Lacey), Brian Burns (Megan), Justin Todd (Sheena), Ashley Taylor (Will), and Mollie Tankersley (Alex); and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Sofia, Levi, Jade, and Kiley. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 1:00pm at West End Baptist Church in Tullahoma with Pastor Dale Grosch officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
11/21/19 — Rex Sidney Carter
