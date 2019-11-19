11/20/19 — Octavia Fay Galligan

Funeral services for Octavia Fay Galligan, age 78, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Jonathan Jones and Vann Darden officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Mrs. Galligan passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Manchester Healthcare.
Octavia was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Ira and Nannie Decker Vann. She retired from Coffee County Nursing Home, where she was a CNA and was a member of Bushy Branch House of Prayer. She enjoyed taking care of children, loved flowers, her church and God.
In addition to her parents, Octavia was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dan Galligan; five brothers, L.H. Hendrix, Talmage, Thurman, Buell, and Ira Vann, Jr.; three sisters, Willa Dean Adams, Mary Cornelison, and Ella Pearl Newlin. She is survived by one daughter, Yvonne (Fred) Pratt; two sisters, Evangeline Floyd and Carylon Jones; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Angela) Walker, Octavia Caldwell, Billy (Jennifer) Pratt and Jacinda Pratt (Tina Poore); seven great grandchildren, Brent Walker, Dana (Terrell) Caldwell, Dakota (Elizabeth) Caldwell, Dinah Caldwell, Cheyenne Pratt, Tylar Pratt, and Makayla Pratt; three great, great grandchildren, Dorian and Trinity Mobley, and Lincoln Caldwell, and two more on the way; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr, Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
