11/20/19 — David Lawrence Keith

David Lawrence Keith was born September 20, 1934 in Jackson County, TN to Luther and Edith Keith (Hall). He passed away from this life at River Park Hospital in McMinnville, TN on November 17, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a member of the Morrison Church of Christ. David was preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances and brothers Donald, Bobby, and Larry.
David married Ellen Johnson of Morrison, TN on May 24, 1952. To this union was born a son David Dwight Keith and granddaughter Gracie Mae Keith.
David and Ellen moved to Ohio in 1954 and worked for Teledyne Monarch Rubber Company for thirty-five years before retiring and moving back to the Fountain Grove community in 1990.
David was hard working, dependable and generous. He was a friend to many, a strong supportive father and a loving dedicated husband for sixty-seven years. He will be dearly missed.
Location: Coffee County Funeral Chapel, Manchester, TN
Visitation: 2:00 Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Funeral: 3:00 Wednesday, November 20, 2019