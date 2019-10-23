11/2/19 – Russell Everett Dollard

Russell Everett Dollard of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday,
October 23, 2019 at Raintree Manor in McMinnville at the age of 88.
Memorial Services are scheduled on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM -2
PM.
Mr. Dollard, the son of the late John Everett and Florence Cory Dollard,
was born in Akron, OH. He was a U S Air Force veteran and enjoyed fishing
and golfing. He and his wife, Beverly, relocated about 3 years ago from
San Manuel, AZ to Tullahoma to be near family. Beverly was the love of his
life and where you saw one you always saw the other. He loved being with
family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, William
Dollard.
Mr. Dollard is survived by his wife of 28 years Beverly Plageman Dollard;
daughters, Debbie Mace (Mark), JoJo Davis (Terry), Kelly Davis, Robin Ford
(Brent) and Sandra Estes; son, Dean Neevel; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen
great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be
made in his honor to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials
Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
