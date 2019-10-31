11/2/19 — Mary Pearl Foster

Funeral services for Ms. Mary Pearl Foster, age 87 of Hillsboro, will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 4 PM in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with pastor Kent Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Hill cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 noon on Saturday until the time of service. Ms. Foster passed away on October 31, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.
Ms. Pearl was born on March 23, 1932, in Colt, AR to the late William C. and Junie Lee Williford Hubert. She was a member of the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church. She also was a bookkeeper for sixteen years for Fussell Graham-Anderson Department Store in AR and a bookkeeper for the estate of David King in Manchester for sixteen years. Ms. Pearl loved sewing, quilting, and crafting, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Foster; brothers, Eugene, Odie, and Orville Hubert; sister, Ruby Carr. She is survived by her sons, John C. Foster and wife, Kelley, and Thomas H. Foster and wife, Susan; four grandchildren, John, Tyler, Donald, and Thomas Foster; six great grandchildren, Jaiden, Jaida, Lane, Lilly, and Donald, Jr.; five sisters, Betty Gross, Helen Johnson, Emma Blaylock, Francis Duvall, and Agnes Sturkey.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Compassus for their professional and loving care of Ms. Pearl.
