11/2/19 — Marie Joyce Garner

Funeral services for Miss Marie Joyce Garner, age 57 of Morrison, will be conducted on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Leonard Herman officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Miss Garner passed away on October 28, 2019.
Marie was born on November 21, 1961 in McMinnville to the late Jesse A. Garner, Sr. and Helen Marie Harrell Garner. She was a special person created as a child of God. She lived a simple life with her brother, Junior, on the farm surrounded by animals that she loved dearly and playfully named them by colors. She loved flowers. She was a member of Hickory Grove the Baptist Church and was faithful in reading her Bible and without a doubt is in Glory forever with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Survived by her brothers, Jesse Garner, Jr. and Dale Garner (Shannon); nephew, Steven Garner; niece, Canaan Garner; numerous cousins.
