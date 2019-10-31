11/2/19 — Alta Rogalle West Taylor

Mrs. Alta Rogalle West Taylor, 94, of
Manchester,TN passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Horizon Healthcare
in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born October 3, 1925 to Green and Rilda
Taylor Rogalle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by
brothers John Rogalle, King Rogalle; sister Josie Crawley; and
granddaughter Penny West Lee.
She was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. For many years, she was
employed by Tennessee Apparel in Tullahoma, TN
She is survived by her daughter Gail Arnold (Donny) of Manchester; son
Ronnie West and Edna of Beech Grove; sister Virginia Bridges of Manchester;
grandchildren Angela Eldridge (David) of Manchester, Tracy Lannom (Glenn)
of Murfreesboro, Mark West (Belinda) of Manchester, and Beau Arnold
(Brandi) of Chattanooga; 7 great-grand-children and 4 great great
grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday November 2, 2019 with Brother
Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will be in the Summittville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00- 8:00 Friday at Central Funeral Home.