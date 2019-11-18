11/19/19 — Shannon Lee Moore

Moore, Shannon Lee, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 70. Mr. Moore was born in Shelbyville to the late Birthel and Annie Lee Grammer Moore. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Ear and went on to work as a maintenance supervisor with the Tullahoma Housing Authority. Mr. Moore was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Moore. He is survived by his wife, Patty Moore; three sons, Chris, Chad, and David Moore; and one brother, Ray Moore and his wife Virginia. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Tim McGehee officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 1901 Ovoca Road, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.