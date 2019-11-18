11/19/19 — Nellie Marie Campbell Winton

Winton, Nellie Marie Campbell, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at NHC at the age of 85. Mrs. Winton was born in Huntland, Tennessee to the late Jonas and Eva White Campbell. She attended and was baptized at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Hillsboro and also loved flowers and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Avis Winton; three brothers, Wendell, Lester and Joe Horace Campbell; and one sister, Marvleen Simmons. Mrs. Winton is survived by two daughters, Alesia Snell and her husband Greg of Tullahoma; Jennifer Sipe and her husband Jonathan of Manchester; one grandson, Kyle Snell of Tullahoma; four sisters, Kathleen Lawson of Tullahoma, Sarah Ann Good of Pulaski, Wisconsin, Juanita Campbell of Manchester, and Ruth Mankin of Manchester; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Hubert Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Multi-County Cancer Support Network, P.O. Box 1355, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.