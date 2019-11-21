11/18/19 — Lauren Meagan Burns

Lauren Meagan Burns of Belvidere passed this life on Monday, November 18,
2019, at the age of 28. Private family services are scheduled.
Lauren was born in Chattanooga, TN on August 5, 1991. She loved music and
animals. She also loved fashion and enjoyed dressing up, applying makeup
and wearing jewelry.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas Burns and Katie McWhorter
Burns and Dorothy Murphy (Gene) and Bill Thomison and uncles, Anthony Burns
and Ricky Thomison.
She is survived by her parents, Ed and Teresa Thomison Burns of Belvidere;
aunts, Lynda Hasty, Rose Hasty (Dale) and Margaret Gold (Barry) and uncles,
Joe Burns (Sheila) and Steve Thomison (Dionna).
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
DAVES-CULBERTSON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS