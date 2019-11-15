11/17/19 — Judge Timothy Ray Brock

Judge Timothy Ray Brock, 62, of Tullahoma, TN, passed away unexpectedly on
Monday, November 11, 2019 while attending a Judicial conference in Nevada.
Having served on the bench for nearly three decades, Judge Brock was first
elected as a General Sessions Judge in 1990 and added Juvenile Court
jurisdiction to his duties in 1998. A native of Franklin County, TN, he
graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1979 and earned his law
degree from the University of Tennessee in 1982. Judge Brock served on the
executive committee of the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court
Judges for many years, and in 2017 was awarded the McCain-Abernathy Award
for his exceptional service in advancing juvenile justice.
Judge Brock has presided over the Coffee County Drug Recovery Court, Coffee
County Mental Health Court, Coffee County Juvenile Recovery Court, and the
Coffee County Safe Baby Court. The Family Treatment Court, which held its
first graduation earlier this month, is the first and only one in the state
of Tennessee. Judge Brock’s tireless work within the area of recovery has
paved the way for a more rehabilitative system of justice across the state
of Tennessee.
Judge Brock was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Ray and Virginia
McKown Brock, and his nephew, Craig McKown Brock. He is survived by three
children; sons Adam Brock (Lauren) of Chattanooga, Matthew Brock (Jill) of
Spring Hill, TN, and daughter Sarah Kathryn (Katye) Bodak (Jason) of
Knoxville; brother Edward Brock (Sherry) of Cowan, TN, sisters Ruth Brock
Gardner of Louisville, KY, and Kathleen Brock Huntsberry (Charles) of
Gallatin, TN; his two beloved granddaughters Talia and Josephine Brock of
Spring Hill, TN; Donna Bryant Brock of Tullahoma, mother of his children,
and sweetheart partner, Mary Mealer of Tullahoma.
A lifelong supporter of his alma mater, Judge Brock was a long-time season
ticket holder for the University of Tennessee football and basketball
programs. He was an avid reader with a passion for history, but nothing
made him happier than traveling with his children and grandchildren,
especially to Disney World.
Pallbearers will be Edward Brock, Steven Foreman, Phil Barnes, Bob McCall,
Roger Bean, the Honorable Jere Ledsinger, Stanley Bean, Clint Mealer, and
Frank Brock. Honorary pallbearers will be graduates of the Coffee County
Recovery Courts.
Visitation with the family will be at Central Funeral Home in Manchester,
TN Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm, and a celebration of Judge
Brock’s life will be held at the Cowan Fellowship Church in Cowan, TN on
Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00pm. The service will be officiated by Mike
Lewis with burial in the Cowan Montgomery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the
children ask for your support of and contributions to the:
Coffee County Drug Court Foundation, Mike Lewis, Director
604 College Street, Manchester, TN 37355