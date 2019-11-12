11/16/19 — Scott Quentin Cutshaw

Funeral services for Mr. Scott Quentin Cutshaw, age 55, of Manchester will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Encounter Life Church, 1006 Oakdale Street, Manchester, TN with Pastor Adam Cutshaw and Austin Cutshaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Earl Adams Cemetery in Coffee County. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel, and from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Mr. Cutshaw passed from this life on Wednesday, November 9, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Scott was born in Bristol, TN to Buddy and Donna Cutshaw. He trusted in Jesus Christ alone as his Savior. Scott prayed a lot. He grew up attending Temple Baptist Church. He loved all the little children and teenagers. Scott attended Trinity Baptist from 2005-2016 and has been an active member in good standing at Encounter Life Church for 2½ years, where he led a weekly small group in his home and assisted others in a recovery program.
Scott played football at Westwood and Coffee County High School. He worked for 22 years at Life Communications, and then has been at Arnold Air Force Base since 2007 where he was a craft supervisor. Scott has always been a handsome, hardworking, protective, providing husband. He met his wife, Colene when he was only 16 years old, and she was 17. They got married on July 31, 1985. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. They are his “breath of life”. Scott loved to fish, hunt, and teach others to do so, but he always said, “Keep God first.”
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, A. Colene Adams Cutshaw; parents, Buddy and Donna Cutshaw; four children, Adam Cutshaw (Whitney), Andrea Cutshaw, Anjalee Cutshaw Massey (Steven), and Austin Cutshaw; one brother, Mark Cutshaw (Cheryl); two sisters, Lisa Cutshaw and Shanda Cutshaw Brown (Joel); twelve grandchildren, Eric, Brady, Hartley, Karaline, Teagen, Berott, Kalel, Eli, Zion, Alias, R.C., and Arrow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Scott’s name to the Encounter Life Church’s Vessels of Mercy Recovery Program, P.O. Box 375, Manchester, TN 37349, www.encounterlifechurch.org/give
