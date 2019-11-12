11/16/19 — Lela Ailene Cole

Lela Ailene Cole of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, November 11,
2019 at her residence at the age of 82. A Celebration of Life Gathering
will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12 – 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cole, a native of Winchester Springs, was the daughter of the late
Herman Leonard and Mildred C. Armstrong Hodge. She enjoyed sewing,
gardening and traveling in the RV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Margaret
Perkins.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Cole of Tullahoma; son, Ricky J.
Smedley of Tullahoma; daughters, Pamela Bisbe of Breese, IL and Kimberly
Norges of Camden, MO; sister, Patricia Young of DeSoto, IL and three
grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS