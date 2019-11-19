11/16/19 — Evelyn Tate

Evelyn Tate of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019,
at the age of 74. No services are scheduled.
Evelyn, a native of Grundy County, was the daughter of the late Lloyd and
Eudora Smart Tate. She enjoyed reading and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Yolanda
Jo and Edie Crystal Northcutt; brothers, J W and Glen Daniels and George,
Carl and Jack Tate and sister, Juanita Smart.
She is survived by daughter, Constance Northcutt of Manchester; son, Joseph
Clay Northcutt of Manchester; sisters, Rose Crawford and Lola Hardy, both
of Manchester and Nancy Dyer (Jim) of Coalmont; eleven grandchildren and
ten great grandchildren.
