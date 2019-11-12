11/14/19 — Bruce Lee Thompson

Bruce Lee Thompson of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, November 8,
2019 at Erlanger Hospital at the age of 24. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Manchester City Cemetery. The family will receive
friends beginning at 11 AM.
Bruce was born in Tullahoma, the son of Jimmy Thompson of Manchester and
the late Martha Catchings Thompson. He enjoyed listening to music and
reading.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by grandfather, James
Thompson and grandparents, Nancy Morris and George Catchings.
Bruce is survived by his father, Jimmy Thompson of Manchester; grandmother,
Ina Thompson of Manchester; brothers, Aaron Lee Catchings and his fiancé’,
Sarah Forsyth of Beersheba and Matthew Raymond Mulican of Manchester;
sisters, Shimber Thompson of Manchester, Ashley Trimue and her husband,
Jesse of Nashville and Brittany Mulican of Manchester; nephews, River,
Jesse, Ethan, Kaleb, Cason, Chase, Caden and Howard and niece, Izabella..
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
in his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com