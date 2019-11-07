11/10/19 — Alvin C. Harper

Funeral services for Mr. Alvin C. Harper, age 77 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Harper passed from this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.
Alvin was born and raised in Manchester, TN, to the late James and Maude Harper. He was the Coffee County Road Superintendent for 16 years, and he was a show car enthusiast, a master mechanic, and an outstanding human being. Alvin loved John Deere tractors, fishing, hunting, and riding 4-wheelers, but most importantly his family was his everything. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Alvin is also preceded in death by two sons, Eric and Kenny Harper; two sisters, Juanita Shelton and Ruth Ferrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ann Dodson Burt Harper; two step-sons, Tony and Bruce Burt; one step-daughter, Lisa Burt Brazier; seven grandchildren, Kaleb and Kyle Brazier, Chasity Riddle, Jonathon and Dillon Burt, Felicia Pursley, and Jacob Burt; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Harper family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.