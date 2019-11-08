11/10/11 — William (“Butch”) Howard Janey

William (“Butch”) Howard Janey of Belvidere, Tennessee, died November 5,
2019.
Visitation will be held at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, Tullahoma,
Tennessee, Sunday, November 10, from 12 – 2 pm. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 pm, conducted by Rev. Warren Swenson, Trinity Episcopal
Church, Winchester, with internment following in Willow Mount Cemetery,
Shelbyville, Tennessee.
William was born in Newport News, VA, to Ernest Howard Janey of Sewanee,
TN, and Frances Elizabeth Knott Janey of Cowan, TN
William had a special connection to American Indian and Civil War history,
caving, and researching old mills. He was renown as a Master Miller,
working in numerous mills over the years including Boiling Fork Mill,
Ketner’s Mill, Prater’s Mill, and Falls Mill. He was famous for his skills
in milling, and had been the subject of many articles in various books and
magazines including the Smithsonian, National Geographic, Southern Living,
and Better Homes and Gardens. He was also featured in Robin Smith’s book,
Tennessee Worker, and in an exhibit at the Hunter Museum in Chattanooga. He
was an avid caver, exploring many caves of the local area. He was a member
of the National Speleological Society and the Sewanee Grotto. He also
appeared in many travelogues featuring caves, mills, Indian burial grounds,
meteor strikes, and bird sanctuaries.
He worked hard on his genealogy, tracing his family back to the 1400’s. His
grandparents, the Knotts and the Janeys of Sewanee, helped to build the
University of the South. They also worked with Duck River and the TVA to
install electricity to the area. William was very proud of his pioneer
heritage.
In his youth he travelled the world with his Air Force father, living all
over the continental United States and many foreign countries. His
favorite was the Philippine Islands, where his sister, Rebecca, was born. His
dad, Ernest Howard Janey, served in three theaters of action in WWII-
Europe, Africa, and the South Pacific, and his mother was a wonderful
homemaker and nurse.
William also enjoyed spending time with his friends hunting, horseback
riding, and floating the rivers. His love, humor, hard work, adventurous
spirit, and devotion to God was mighty. William was a 1972 graduate of
Franklin County High School. He was a self taught artist and poet. Many
of his painting are hanging in local area libraries and courthouses.
The family would like to thank his dear friend, Laura Lowndes, for her
precious Christian end of life care and companionship.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Joy
Cunningham Janey and his son, David Jonathan Janey.
He is survived by his first wife, Suzie Wilson, their daughter, Laura
(Clay) Janey Mullins, grandchildren Colin and Caitlain Mullins; his three
siblings and their children: sister Peggy Ridings, and her daughter Cheryl
(Brian) Ault, Elizabeth and Zachary Ault; brother John Janey and his sons
Bruce and Matthew Janey; sister Rebecca Janey; also Lisa (Chip) Hoover , Evin
& Jude Hoover, Amanda (Corey) Tanner, Elizabeth and Emma Roggli.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home to assist with funeral and medical expenses, or to the Blue
Monarch.
