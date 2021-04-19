Mr. Larry Eugene Paris, age 77 of Manchester, passed away on Friday, April
16, 2021, at McArthur Manor in Manchester. He was born on November 30,
1943, in Claremore, OK, to the late Arch LaVerne and Aileen McGraw Paris.
Mr. Paris served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the
Viet Nam war, as a jet engine mechanic. He was a member of Temple Baptist
church in Manchester and had a great love for motorcycles and fast cars.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Paris is preceded in death by his loving
wife, Gene Hilton Paris, son, Larry Ronald Paris, and brothers, David and
Ronald Paris. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda White and her
husband, Robert, and Viki Summrall and her husband, David; brother, Wayne
Paris and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Jennifer White, Joshua White,
Stephanie Xixis and her husband, Lee, Dustin White, and his wife, Whitney,
Jessica Redding and her husband, Trey, Joseph White, Mason Summrall, and
Trevor Summrall; great grandchildren, Dimitri and Annie Xixis, Riley White,
and Charlotte Redding; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
There will be a private family service.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Paris family.