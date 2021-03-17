John Lester Smith of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
at his residence at the age of 97. Graveside Services are scheduled for
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late Luther Cleveland
and Lela Jane Stovall Smith. He was a US Army WW II veteran and a member of
the Raus Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for many years. He
worked with is wife and son in the Smith Auto Repair family business, He
enjoyed fishing, camping, working jigsaw puzzles and farming. He loved
being with his family, especially the grandchildren, great grandchildren
and great great grandchildren. In 1971, he and his wife, Ava Christine
traveled with a camper from Tennessee to Fairbanks, Alaska to see their
first grandchild. Mr. Smith also loved his faithful dog companion, Topper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ava
Christine Glascoe Smith; brothers, Chester and Robert Smith and sisters,
Bernice and Ruby Preston.
Mr. Smith is survived by son, Ricky Smith and his wife, Barbara of
Tullahoma; daughter, Kay Reynolds and her husband, Glen of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Glenda Painter and her husband, Dan of Tullahoma, Greg
Reynolds and his wife, Lori of Tullahoma, Adam Reynolds and his wife, Beth
of Murfreesboro and Barry Smith and his wife, Kim of Tullahoma; ten great
grandchildren and two great great grandsons.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in his name
to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
or Camp JOY, 119 Polecat Hollow, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.